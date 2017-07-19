FYF Fest will be livestreamed for first time

With a stacked lineup featuring Bjork, Frank Ocean, Missy Elliott, Solange and Nine Inch Nails, this year’s FYF Fest looks to be a can’t-miss entry in the summer festival season.



To soothe the widespread case of FOMO for those unable to get a ticket to the Goldenvoice-produced event, organizers will offer a livestream of the weekend’s action for the first time.

Two of the three days of this year’s expanded festival will be streamed exclusively on Twitter, making it the first U.S. festival to be broadcast on the social platform, organizers announced Wednesday morning.

The stream will be active from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday, meaning folks can catch sets from acts like A Tribe Called Quest, MGMT, Iggy Pop and Run The Jewels.

Aside from performances, the stream will feature interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from the weekend.

Fans will be able to access the livestream at twitter.com/FYFFEST.