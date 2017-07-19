'Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss land 'Confederate' on HBO

"Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have another HBO gig on tap, the premium channel announced Wednesday.

Never mind the King of the North — this drama series will center on what's going on in an alternate-reality American South.

"Confederate," which will begin filming after the final season of "GoT" wraps, is about civil wars, but not the Civil War. Set in a reality where the Confederacy seceded successfully and turned into a modern nation with legal, institutionalized slavery, the series will feature what looks to be a sprawling cast of characters who operate on either side of the "Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone."

The big bad looming in "Confederate"? Not an army of White Walkers, but rather a Third American Civil War (and, we presume, an explanation of how the second one went down).

"We are thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Dan and David, knowing that any subject they take on will result in a unique and ambitious series,” HBO Programming President Casey Bloys said in a statement.

“Their intelligent, wry and visually stunning approach to storytelling has a way of engaging an audience and taking them on an unforgettable journey. 'Confederate' promises to be no exception, and we are honored to be adding the talented [husband and wife] team of Nichelle and Malcolm Spellman."

Benioff and Weiss said that for years they had considered the story as a feature film, but cut a deal with HBO in the wake of their "GoT" experience.

"There won’t be dragons or White Walkers in this series," the duo said in a statement, "but we are creating a world, and we couldn't imagine better partners in world-building than Nichelle and Malcolm, who have impressed us for a long time with their wit, their imagination and their Scrabble-playing skills."

Creators Benioff and Weiss will write and serve as show runners. The Spellmans — she's written for "The Good Wife" and "Justified"; he's done "Empire" and the upcoming series "Foxy Brown" — will serve as executive producers and writers.