Broadway's 'Great Comet' producer apologizes for controversial Mandy Patinkin casting
|Nardine Saad
The producer behind Broadway's struggling musical "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812" has joined the apologetic refrain for the diversity uproar that followed the decision to bring in Mandy Patinkin to replace departing star Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan, who is black.
The production came under fire this week following its move to replace Onaodowan, who was in the original cast of "Hamilton," with Tony Award winner Patinkin in a titular role.
"As part of our sincere efforts to keep 'Comet' running for the benefit of its cast, creative team, crew, investors and everyone else involved, we arranged for Mandy Patinkin to play Pierre," co-producer Howard Kagan said in an official statement posted Friday on Twitter.
Kagan said they had the wrong impression of how Onaodowan felt about Patinkin's casting and how it would be received by members of the theater community, "which we appreciate is deeply invested in the success of actors of color – as are we – and to whom we are grateful for bringing this to our attention."
"We regret our mistake deeply, and wish to express our apologies to everyone who felt hurt and betrayed by these actions," he said.
The legendary Broadway star dropped out of the musical on Friday after the announcement that he would be replacing the African American star was met with disdain. Patinkin was to join the cast for a limited run from Aug. 15 through Sept. 3, but declined the part because he "would never accept a role knowing it would harm another actor."
"I hear what members of the community have said and I agree with them. I am a huge fan of Oak and I will, therefore, not be appearing in the show," the "Homeland" alum tweeted.
Another tweet on the show's account included an apology to Patinkin "for any misunderstanding" and said they understood his decision to withdraw from the show.
Onaodowan, who had replaced recording artist Josh Groban in the role of Pierre earlier this month, is scheduled to continue to perform through Aug. 13, after which, he stated Friday on Twitter, he will not return to the show. It is unclear if his decision to leave the production was his own or prompted by other factors.
Show creator Dave Malloy, whose musical was inspired by a portion of Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace," also apologized Friday on Twitter for "how everything went down" and missing the “racial optics" of their casting decision.
They had previously asked actress Brittain Ashford to step aside for the casting of better-known singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson during the summer months and they didn't anticipate that Patinkin's casting would be viewed differently, Malloy said.
Despite 12 Tony Award nominations, "Comet" only received two wins -- for set and lighting -- at the June ceremony and ticket sales ebbed when Groban departed.
Malloy said that sales for shows after Aug. 13, when Michaelson's run would also end, were "catastrophically low." So they decided to cast Patinkin, hoping that his star power would help boost sales, because the "weird show" was in "desperate shape" and on the brink of closing.