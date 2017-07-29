Broadway's 'Great Comet' producer apologizes for controversial Mandy Patinkin casting

The producer behind Broadway's struggling musical "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812" has joined the apologetic refrain for the diversity uproar that followed the decision to bring in Mandy Patinkin to replace departing star Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan, who is black.

The production came under fire this week following its move to replace Onaodowan, who was in the original cast of "Hamilton," with Tony Award winner Patinkin in a titular role.

"As part of our sincere efforts to keep 'Comet' running for the benefit of its cast, creative team, crew, investors and everyone else involved, we arranged for Mandy Patinkin to play Pierre," co-producer Howard Kagan said in an official statement posted Friday on Twitter.

Kagan said they had the wrong impression of how Onaodowan felt about Patinkin's casting and how it would be received by members of the theater community, "which we appreciate is deeply invested in the success of actors of color – as are we – and to whom we are grateful for bringing this to our attention."

"We regret our mistake deeply, and wish to express our apologies to everyone who felt hurt and betrayed by these actions," he said.

The legendary Broadway star dropped out of the musical on Friday after the announcement that he would be replacing the African American star was met with disdain. Patinkin was to join the cast for a limited run from Aug. 15 through Sept. 3, but declined the part because he "would never accept a role knowing it would harm another actor."

"I hear what members of the community have said and I agree with them. I am a huge fan of Oak and I will, therefore, not be appearing in the show," the "Homeland" alum tweeted.

Another tweet on the show's account included an apology to Patinkin "for any misunderstanding" and said they understood his decision to withdraw from the show.