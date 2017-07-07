With new album on the way, all Ringo Starr wants for his birthday today is peace and love

Without the beat, there was no Beatles, and since Pete Best was born in the fall, today fans are celebrating the birthday of the expert drummer who replaced him, Ringo Starr.

The child born in Liverpool as Richard Starkey in 1940 is celebrating his 77th birthday today by announcing the release date and title of his forthcoming album.

"Give More Love" will be his first record since 2015's "Postcards From Paradise" and will arrive Sept. 15 via Universal Music Enterprises.

Joining him in the studio on various songs are fellow Beatle Paul McCartney, singer-guitarists Joe Walsh and Peter Frampton and keyboard ace Benmont Tench, among others.

As previously reported by The Times' Randy Lewis in May, Starr will celebrate today as he has for the past three years: by swinging by the Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood to greet fans and flash the peace sign.

At noon he'll ask his tribe around the world to do the same while reciting a mantra of the phrase, "peace and love."

At the Capitol event, he'll be getting, ahem, a touch of aid from director David Lynch, legendary Texas blues rocker Edgar Winter, the Animals' Eric Burdon, E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren, L.A. singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis and drummers Jim Keltner and Matt Sorum, among others.

The day will also include renditions of Starr songs by musicians including Lewis, Van Dyke Parks and Don Was.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my birthday, or a better gift I could ask for, than peace and love,” Starr said in May in a statement. “How great that this idea keeps growing and spreading. Thanks to everyone supporting it.”

The drummer isn't slowing down on the road, either. In October, he'll set up shop in Las Vegas for an extended stay at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, followed by concerts across Texas and in Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia and up the East Coast.

He'll cap the tour in mid-November with gigs at the Beacon Theatre in New York City and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

Here's the track list for "Give More Love":

1. "We’re on the Road Again"

2. "Laughable"

3. "Show Me the Way"

4. "Speed of Sound"

5. "Standing Still"

6. "King of the Kingdom"

7. "Electricity"

8. "So Wrong for So Long"

9. "Shake It Up"

10. "Give More Love"

11. "Back Off Boogaloo (Re-do)"

12. "Don’t Pass Me Buy (Re-do)"

13. "You Can’t Fight Lighting (Re-do)"

14. "Photograph (Re-do)"