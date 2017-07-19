'Hire a polygraph person': Aaron Carter swears he doesn't drink, despite recent DUI arrest

Aaron Carter and his girlfriend were arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia on July 15. (Habersham County Sheriff's Office / Associated Press)

Aaron Carter does not drink alcohol. At all. That was the 29-year-old singer's story during a weepy interview Tuesday with "Entertainment Tonight." Following his recent DUI arrest outside an AutoZone in rural Georgia, Carter wanted to set the record straight about his rumored substance abuse issues. "I do not drink," he insisted, explaining that a longstanding medical condition prevents him from doing so. "Hire a polygraph person, a professional. Strap me up." On Saturday night, Habersham County authorities charged Carter with DUI and possession of marijuana and drug-related objects.

A tearful Carter told "ET" that car problems were to blame. "Somebody said I was driving recklessly on the road. That's what the police report said, but the alignment was off on my car, so I went to AutoZone to see if I could do anything about it," Carter said. Although a motorcyclist reported that Carter was "swerving all over the road," the singer vowed that the issue was a problem with the tire's alignment -- and nothing more. Because, he reiterated, "I do not drink alcohol at all." Or, rather, he doesn't drink hard liquor at all? "I’ll occasionally have a sip of beer or something like that, but I can’t even drink IPAs,” he clarified. "I can't drink anything like that. I have to drink the lightest beer possible that's not hoppy. I don't drink any hard liquor." As for the marijuana charges, Carter told "ET" that he obtains the drug legally and uses it only to treat his anxiety, chronic pain and suppressed appetite. He steadfastly contended that he does not use any other drugs -- except for Xanax, propranolol for his high blood pressure and Oxycodone for a recent jaw injury.