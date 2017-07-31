Vintage 'Casablanca' poster sells for $487,000

How much would someone pay for a vintage movie poster? Well, if that film is "Casablanca," one person's answer is $487,000.

That's how much a bidder coughed up Saturday for the only known surviving Italian-issue poster for the 1942 film starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. The poster sold through Heritage Auctions of Dallas.

“The buyer has just set a world record and acquired what we in the poster collecting world would equate to a masterpiece,” said Grey Smith, Heritage's director of vintage posters. “The stunning artistry put into this poster makes it stand head and shoulders above any paper produced for the film.”