First trailer for Charlie Sheen's '9/11' movie is ... well, you decide

The curious story of the movie “9/11” has gotten a little more clarity. When a promotional poster first appeared earlier this month it raised more than a few eyebrows for more than a few reasons. A drama about the collapse of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, starring Charlie Sheen?

A Japanese trailer for the movie has now appeared online, providing the first glimpses of the movie. Directed and co-written by Martin Guigui, the movie is based on Patrick Carson’s fact-based play “Elevator” and also stars Whoopi Goldberg, Gina Gershon, Luiz Guzman, Wood Harris and Jacqueline Bisset.

In the trailer, Sheen and Gershon are a married couple on the brink of divorce. They are in an elevator at the WTC when the towers are attacked and find themselves stuck with three strangers. As they figure out what is really happening, they attempt to escape. At one point, after seeming to have already helped Gershon out of the elevator car, Sheen says, “The building is coming down.”

Aside from the fact that seeing troubled star Sheen in any movie at all is notable at this point, his appearance in a movie specifically about 9/11 is of particular interest. Sheen has spoken often about the attacks and voiced doubts about the official version of those events.

Sheen, as a guest on the radio show of right-wing pundit Alex Jones in 2006, said, "It seems to me like 19 amateurs with box cutters taking over four commercial airlines and hitting 75% of their targets -- that feels like a conspiracy theory."

“9/11” is scheduled for a U.S. theatrical release on Sept. 8 via Atlas Distribution Co., best known for putting out the three-part screen adaptation of Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged.”