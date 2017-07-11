Jay-Z's marriage to Beyoncé 'wasn't totally built on the 100 percent truth,' he says

Further proof that Jay-Z is a very savvy man? "Wasn't totally built on the 100 percent truth" sounds so much better than "lots of lies."

The first phrase is part of what the "4:44" artist cops to in the just-out "Footnotes for '4:44,'" a Tidal video accompaniment to the album he released last month.

"This is my real life," the man born Shawn Carter says in the video, which features him with other famous men talking about relationships (via People) .

"I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn't totally built on the 100% truth and it starts cracking," he says. "Things start happening that the public can see."

Yes. Yes, they can.

Two things that were very visible: The infamous elevator fight between Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles, which went down after the 2014 Met Gala. Sure, they all made nice shortly afterward, but it was a bell that couldn't be unrung.

Then, in shock-and-awe style, Beyoncé released "Lemonade" a "visual album" that now has elements of a companion piece to "4:44." Queen Bey's title track shredded Jay-Z for infidelity. (Remember "Becky with the good hair"? Yeah, that.)

On the "4:44" title track, Jay-Z came clean and admitted he had strayed and hadn't handled it well when he was called on it, spitting lyrics like, "Look, I apologize, often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman's eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don't deserve you." (Music critic Mikael Wood's "4:44" review includes more raw revelations from the recording.)

In "Footnotes," Jay-Z compares fighting to keep his relationship alive to being shot at while growing up in the projects, according to Rolling Stone. Hanging on to Bey was scarier, he says.

"We just got to a place where in order for this to work, this can't be fake," he says. "Not one ounce."

Other men chiming in during the "Footnotes" conversation include Mahershala Ali, Aziz Ansari, Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill, Chris Paul, Chris Rock, Will Smith and Jesse Williams.

Per Complex, Jay-Z talks about playing "4:44" for Beyoncé early in the creative process.

"I'm not saying it wasn't uncomfortable," he tells his fellow men, "because obviously it was."