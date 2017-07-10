Jay-Z to take '4:44' on the road this fall

Jay-Z announced his first solo tour in four years on Monday.

It’s official: Jay-Z is going on the road.

After months of speculation, the rap mogul announced his first solo tour in four years on Monday in support of his comeback album, “4:44.”

The 4:44 Tour will take Jay to North American arenas this fall. Kicking off Oct. 27 in Anaheim, the hit 31-city, Live Nation-produced trek wraps in L.A. with a show at the Forum on Dec. 21.

Earlier this year, Jay signed a new 10-year touring deal with Live Nation for a reported $200 million.

Before the tour launches, the rap star will hit the festival circuit. Jay is set to headline his own Made in America Festival this Labor Day, as well as top-lining the Meadows Music and Arts Festival and Austin City Limits — his first major shows since he co-headlined 2014’s On the Run stadium trek with wife Beyoncé.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. A special presale for Tidal subscribers and Citi cardholders begins today.