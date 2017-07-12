Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- Loretta Lynn postpones album release after stroke: 'It deserves me at my best'
- 'America's Got Talent' pays tribute to late contestant with never-before-seen audition
- Woody Harrelson: 'The Force is still very much with' Han Solo film
- Topless protesters disrupt Woody Allen jazz concert over abuse allegations
- Joe Scarborough announces breakup... with the Republican Party
- Want to buy an unreleased Michael Jackson album? It'll cost you at least $50,000
Gendry's back! The lost son of King Baratheon will return during the 7th season of 'Game of Thrones'
|Sarah Rodman
For "Game of Thrones" fans scavenging the Internet for spoilers about Season 7, the return of one particular, potentially pivotal, character from the past has been an open secret for some time.
But with Joe Dempsie's appearance at the world premiere of the first episode of the acclaimed HBO drama in Los Angeles on Wednesday, it is official: Gendry is coming back.
While Dempsie was mum on the details of what his blacksmithing-secret son of Robert Baratheon character has been up to since we last saw him rowing away from Dragonstone in the third season finale, he was excited about rejoining the acclaimed drama.
We won't spoil at what point Gendry pops up in the season but in a chat with The Times a few hours before the premiere, Dempsie said he was relieved by the reaction from the diehard fans who sleuthed it out. "Very fortunately, from what I've seen it's been nothing but interest and excitement and some quite witty memes."