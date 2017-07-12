Joe Scarborough announces breakup... with the Republican Party

Joe Scarborough might be lucky in love, but it appears his relationship with the Republican Party is on the rocks.

After a very public fallout with President Trump, the "Morning Joe" co-host and the GOP seem to be on the precipice of a very messy breakup.

Scarborough appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday night, and with Mika Brzezinski, his fiancée and "Morning Joe" co-host at his side, explained his disillusionment with the party he once represented in the House.

After ripping into Republicans for looking the other way on Trump's self-proclaimed Muslim ban and his claims not to know what the Ku Klux Klan did, Scarborough cut to the heart of the issue.

"It's actually disgusting," Scarborough said of the lack of GOP action against Trump's alleged racism. "You have to ask yourself: What exactly is the Republican Party willing to do? How far are they willing to go? How much of this country and its values are they willing to sell out?"

At which juncture Colbert pointed out the obvious: "But aren't you a Republican?"

Scarborough conceded the point, saying, "I am a Republican, but I'm not going to be a Republican anymore. I've gotta become an Independent."

Scarborough and Brzezinski have found themselves in Trump's crosshairs several times since he took office in January.

Last month, the pair were under fire in a series of tweets from the president in which he called Scarborough "psycho" and Brzezinski "low I.Q. crazy." Most shockingly, Trump claimed Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift."

The two had once considered Trump a friend, but the relationship has clearly soured throughout his candidacy and election.

Colbert wanted to know what had changed because, even before his political career, the businessman had always been something of a "primo tool."

"He used to know he was a tool," Brzezinski offered.

Scarborough then shared a story from "The Apprentice" days when it seemed as if Trump was aware and amused by his own over-the-top image.

"He at least had more of a concept of what he was doing, the game he was playing," Scarborough said.

"He's in way over his head now," concluded Brzezinski, who recently snagged a six-figure book deal.