John Oliver and four Oscar nominees revisit President Harding's life and loves

John Oliver and the folks at HBO's "Last Week Tonight" have some "horrifying new friends," and in the spirit of Hollywood nepotism, they've promptly cast one of said pals in a movie.

We're talking about President Warren G. Harding, whose wax-figure approximation was one of five "dubiously lifelike" former presidents the show — like a few other late-night programs — purchased at auction last January from the now-shuttered Hall of Presidents and First Ladies in Gettysburg, Penn.

"We've talked a lot about Harding on this program before," Oliver said Sunday. "He was our nation's 29th president, and his administration was nearly brought down by the Teapot Dome scandal. But he's perhaps most famous for his sexual exploits."

As for what we think of the movie, which ostensibly features Campbell Scott, Anna Kendrick, Michael McKean, James Cromwell and Laura Linney? Well ...

There are four Oscar nominees in it. Seriously.

Click below to see for yourself, but be forewarned: The video contains a substantial amount of profanity and innuendo. The short starts around the 4:30 mark.