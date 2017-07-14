Jon Stewart confronts kid who threw a Jimmy Kimmel-themed bar mitzvah

Will Rubin decided to celebrate his journey into adolescence the way any 13-year-old would: by throwing an elaborate, Jimmy Kimmel-themed bar mitzvah. The party was complete with an ice sculpture of Guillermo's head and a video monologue from Kimmel himself in which the host threatened to sue for damages.

On Thursday, the precocious teenager from Media, Penn., returned the favor by appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" via satellite.

Will explained that Kimmel's show has captivated his interest for the past six months or so. A funny thing for a middle-schooler to be obsessed with, maybe, but it almost certainly made for a better party than his previous interest in cleaning — yes, cleaning — would have.

It was all very charming, but at least one person was mystified by Will's idolization of Kimmel: Jon Stewart.

As Will and Kimmel yukked it up, the former "Daily Show" host appeared, wearing his off-duty ensemble of jeans, faded T-shirt and stubble, and confronted Will about throwing a bar mitzvah inspired by a gentile. (Kimmel is Catholic.)

"Don’t be fooled by his learned-looking beard and his puffy, sad eyes," Stewart warned. "He’s not rabbinical, he’s just unhealthy."

He ventured into riskier territory by asking Will, "Would you rather idolize a talk show host that is also circumcised? He’s still wearing his hoodie. Do you see what I’m saying?"

Will was a good sport and even told Kimmel he was donating some of his bar mitzvah loot to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Said Kimmel: "You're a real mensch."