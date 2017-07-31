Ken Burns explains why his Vietnam War documentary is more relevant than ever

Ken Burns participates in the "The Vietnam War" panel during the PBS portion of the 2017 summer edition of TCA press tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"History doesn't repeat itself," Ken Burns told a room of journalists gathered Sunday at the Television Critics Assn. summer press tour in Beverly Hills

"We’re not condemned to repeat what we don’t remember," Burns explained, "It’s that human nature never changes."

It's a curious statement from the storied documentarian, particularly given his latest project, the 18-hour, 10-part documentary series "The Vietnam War," directed with Lynn Novick.

But just because humanity isn't trapped in a constantly repeating cycle doesn't mean that the echoes of modern strife aren't plentiful throughout the upcoming PBS series.

"This is a story about mass demonstrations all across the country against the current administration," Burns said in response to a question about what the youth of America will find relevant in "The Vietnam War." "About a White House obsessed with leaks and in disarray because of those leaks, about a president railing against you, the news media, for making up news.

"It’s about asymmetrical warfare, which even the mighty might of the United States Army can’t figure out the correct strategy to take, and it’s about big document drops of classified material that’s been hacked, that suddenly is dumped into the public sphere, destabilizing the conventional wisdom about really important topics and accusations that a political campaign reached out to a foreign power at the time of a national election to influence that election.

"This is the film we started in 2006, and every single one of those points are points about the Vietnam War having nothing to do with today," Burns concluded.

By creating a fully-formed picture of Vietnam, Burns hopes to shed light on the rancor and alienation defining this present moment, he explained.

For Novick, the thematic relevance only serves to help teachers who have long struggled in tackling the Vietnam War.

"We’ve had great response from teachers already that the Vietnam War is difficult to teach because it’s controversial and unsettled history and they’re looking forward to using the film in the classroom," Novick said. "Those resonances that Ken is talking about, those will be assignments for students. We’re not going to have to work very hard with teachers to come up with those themes, and students are curious about what’s happening now."

"The Vietnam War" premieres Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. PDT