- Anne Hathaway might fill Barbie's pink plastic shoes in upcoming movie
- Dinner with Jack and Rose: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet auctioning off a date together for charity
- James Bond returns in 2019; still no official word on Bond 25 title or Daniel Craig
- Iggy Pop is 70 and he obliterated his set at FYF Fest
Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry and the Weeknd lead MTV Video Music Awards nominations
|Libby Hill
The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards just made it a lot harder for Kendrick Lamar to stay humble.
Announced Tuesday morning on Instagram Live, Lamar and the video for "Humble" scored the most nominations with eight, followed by Katy Perry and the Weeknd, both nabbing five apiece.
The VMAs also announced plans to follow in the footsteps of this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards by doing away with gendered categories. Best female video and best male video have now been collapsed into artist of the year, and the network has also introduced a "fight against the system" award for videos that actively fight injustice.
MTV, which announced the nominees with the help of Instagram influencers, has plenty of social media integration planned for the 2017 awards.
Fans can vote online for nominees in eight VMA categories, and voting for best new artist will remain live through the VMA pre-show. During the pre-show, the two finalists will be announced and Twitter hashtag voting will commence, with the winner crowned during the telecast.
Nominees for song of the summer, to be similarly voted on socially, will be announced at a later date.
The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air from the Forum in Inglewood on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. PDT.
Here's the full list of nominees:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
The Weeknd – “Reminder”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde
BEST NEW ARTIST
Khalid
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
BEST COLLABORATION
Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”
Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”
Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”
BEST POP
Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”
Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”
BEST HIP HOP
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”
BEST DANCE
Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”
Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”
Calvin Harris – “My Way”
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”
Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”
BEST ROCK
Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams”
Fall Out Boy – “Young and Menace”
Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”
Green Day – “Bang Bang”
Foo Fighters – “Run”
BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM
Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”
The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”
Big Sean – “Light”
Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”
John Legend – “Surefire”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”
Ed Sheeran – “Castle on the Hill”
DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak”
Halsey – “Now or Never”
BEST DIRECTION
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful”
The Weeknd – “Reminder”
BEST ART DIRECTION
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
The Weeknd – “Reminder”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation”
KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy”
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm”
Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Kanye West – “Fade”
Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side to Side”
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
Sia – “The Greatest”
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”
BEST EDITING
Future – “Mask Off”
Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean”
Lorde – “Green Light”
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”
The Weeknd – “Reminder”