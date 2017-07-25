Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry and the Weeknd lead MTV Video Music Awards nominations

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards just made it a lot harder for Kendrick Lamar to stay humble.

Announced Tuesday morning on Instagram Live, Lamar and the video for "Humble" scored the most nominations with eight, followed by Katy Perry and the Weeknd, both nabbing five apiece.

The VMAs also announced plans to follow in the footsteps of this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards by doing away with gendered categories. Best female video and best male video have now been collapsed into artist of the year, and the network has also introduced a "fight against the system" award for videos that actively fight injustice.

MTV, which announced the nominees with the help of Instagram influencers, has plenty of social media integration planned for the 2017 awards.

Fans can vote online for nominees in eight VMA categories, and voting for best new artist will remain live through the VMA pre-show. During the pre-show, the two finalists will be announced and Twitter hashtag voting will commence, with the winner crowned during the telecast.

Nominees for song of the summer, to be similarly voted on socially, will be announced at a later date.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air from the Forum in Inglewood on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. PDT.

Here's the full list of nominees: