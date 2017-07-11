After 27 years, Kermit the Frog is getting a new voice

Kermit the Frog appears with voice actor and puppeteer Steve Whitmire at the 2015 San Diego Comic-Con.

Forgive Kermit if he has a frog in his throat.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the head of the Muppet brood will be getting a new puppeteer and voice actor, the first Kermit-related change since the death of creator Jim Henson in 1990.

Steve Whitmire, who began work on "The Muppet Show" in 1978 and inherited the role of Kermit when Henson died, no longer will be working with Muppets.

Replacing the veteran voice actor is Matt Vogel, only the third puppeteer to take on the full-time mantle of Kermit the Frog since the character's creation in 1955.

The changing of the frog guard starts immediately, with Vogel's first performance as Kermit to be released next week on the official "Muppet Thought of the Week" video.

There's no word on what will become of the other characters Whitmire portrayed within the Muppets, including Rizzo the Rat, which he created, and Beaker, which he inherited.

Representatives for Disney, which owns Muppets Studio, did not immediately respond Tuesday morning to The Times' request for comment about Whitmire's departure.