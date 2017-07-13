Kesha gives you something 'to yell about' on spirited new song, 'Woman'

If there was ever a shred of doubt about Kesha's fierce autonomy, she stomps it out with "Woman," the funky new single off her upcoming album, "Rainbow."

The track, which dropped Thursday morning, touts a markedly self-empowered Kesha, who dubbed it "an anthem to yell about being self-sufficient and strong."

"I buy my own things/ I pay my own bills/ These diamond rings, my automobiles/ Everything I got I bought it/ Boys can't buy my love," she sings on the chorus over a bouncy piano line and hand-clap beat.

Kesha also unveiled a glitzy, carefree music video, which she co-directed with her older brother, Lagan. And in a poignant essay for Rolling Stone, the tell-it-like-it-is singer offered a glimpse into the personal and artistic journey that led to "Woman."

"It was such a beautiful experience to write such a strong female empowerment song with two men … because it reinforces how supportive men can be of women AND feminism," she wrote, referencing her collaboration with the Dap-Kings' horn section, which grounds the track with brassy rhythm.

Read Kesha's full essay here. Her new album, "Rainbow," will be released Aug. 11.