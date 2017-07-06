Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
'Kevin Hart Day' in Philadelphia honors hometown comic on his birthday
Move over, Fresh Prince: Philadelphia is the city of Brotherly Love, cheesesteaks and, now, Kevin Hart.
The Philadelphia-bred comic was regaled in his hometown on Thursday with "Kevin Hart Day," a newly minted honor coinciding with the comedian's 38th birthday.
The city made an official resolution that July 6 would be dedicated to the comic as "a simple way to show [Hart] gratitude" for being a "fantastic ambassador for the City of Philadelphia," Councilman David Oh, who introduced the measure earlier this year, told Philly.com.
Oh welcomed Hart back to his hometown during the free public celebration, which featured musical performances and the unveiling of a mural on the wall of Max's Steaks in north Philly, just a block away from the actor's childhood home.
Hart was joined onstage by his extended family and thanked the crowds gathered in the rain for allowing them to see "this amazing day."
The prolific comic got his start as a stand-up comedian in Philadelphia's Laff House in the late 1990s. His career took off in the early 2000s, and he has since headlined five stand-up specials and starred in scores of films and TV shows. The always-working entertainer is next slated to appear in the "Jumanji" reboot alongside his "Central Intelligence" co-star Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.
The "I Can't Make This Up" author was recently named 2016's highest-paid comedian by Forbes magazine, dethroning sitcom star Jerry Seinfeld by earning nearly $90 million from June 2015 to June 2016.