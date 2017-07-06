'Kevin Hart Day' in Philadelphia honors hometown comic on his birthday

(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Move over, Fresh Prince: Philadelphia is the city of Brotherly Love, cheesesteaks and, now, Kevin Hart. The Philadelphia-bred comic was regaled in his hometown on Thursday with "Kevin Hart Day," a newly minted honor coinciding with the comedian's 38th birthday.

The city made an official resolution that July 6 would be dedicated to the comic as "a simple way to show [Hart] gratitude" for being a "fantastic ambassador for the City of Philadelphia," Councilman David Oh, who introduced the measure earlier this year, told Philly.com. Oh welcomed Hart back to his hometown during the free public celebration, which featured musical performances and the unveiling of a mural on the wall of Max's Steaks in north Philly, just a block away from the actor's childhood home. Hart was joined onstage by his extended family and thanked the crowds gathered in the rain for allowing them to see "this amazing day."