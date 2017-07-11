Kim Kardashian does not have time for your cocaine foolishness

(Lionel Cironneau / Associated Press)

Say what you will about the Kardashian clan, but they know how to make headlines. On Tuesday morning Kim Kardashian was not about that "all publicity is good publicity" life. The non-troversy began with a Snapchat selfie video Kardashian posted Monday, featuring new items from the Kids Supply, her children's clothing line with husband Kanye West.

After watching, one eagle-eyed viewer spied what appeared to be white powder on the table behind Kardashian and tweeted their theory about the substance Tuesday morning at 9:58 a.m. "Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine .. durtayyyyy," the user posted, tagging Kardashian, a mogul with more than 54 million Twitter followers.

Just 18 minutes later, the mother of two shot back on Twitter and squashed the controversy before it could even get started. "I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick," Kardashian fired off in her tweet. "That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop," referring to the sweets store with a location in L.A.