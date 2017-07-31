Lady Gaga subpoenaed in producer Dr. Luke's lawsuit against pop singer Kesha

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
The ongoing offstage drama between the pop singer Kesha and her former producer Dr. Luke has entangled another platinum superstar: Lady Gaga.
On Saturday, attorneys for Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, issued a statement regarding their attempt to depose Lady Gaga about relevant conversations she may have had with Kesha.
The artist, who was born Kesha Sebert, is the subject of a defamation suit filed in New York by Dr. Luke stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct, which the producer vigorously denies.
The statement reads:
“Dr. Luke’s counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha. This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke’s counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request [sic], a deposition date from Lady Gaga.”
Representatives for Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, said in a statement issued to The Times on Monday morning: "As Lady Gaga's legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process. Dr. Luke's team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga's role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests."
Among the information Lady Gaga has provided are copies of text messages that were, according to a report on TMZ, heavily redacted.
Lady Gaga has been a vocal Kesha supporter. Last year, Gaga wrote about her peer's plight in an Instagram post: "The very reason women don't speak up for years is the fear that no one will believe them or their abuser has threatened their life or life of their loved ones/livelihood in order to keep their victim quiet and under control. What happened to Kesha has happened to many female artists, including myself, and it will affect her for the rest of her life."
The news comes at a particularly crucial moment for Kesha's career. On Aug. 11, she will release her highly anticipated new album, "Rainbow." The record, featuring songs such as "Learn to Let Go," will arrive via Dr. Luke's imprint, Kemosabe, a situation Kesha sought to avoid in a 2014 lawsuit of her own, which she later dropped.