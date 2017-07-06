'And then there were 5': Lauren Conrad and William Tell welcome baby Liam

Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell welcomed their first child, Liam James Tell, on Wednesday.

Liam James Tell weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long upon his entrance into the world.

Fashion designer and former reality television star Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday, the new mom shared on her website.

Conrad, 31, and Tell, 37, have been an item since a Valentine's Day blind date organized by mutual friends in 2012 and married Sept. 13, 2014, at a vineyard in Santa Ynez.

Since making her name on MTV's "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," and later "The Hills," Conrad has built her own fashion and lifestyle brand, in addition to publishing several books.

The addition of a son is exactly what Conrad was hoping for, according to the July cover story of Fit Pregnancy and Baby.

“I really wanted a boy. My husband kept saying, ‘We just want a healthy baby.’ And I’d say, ‘But a boy would be nice!’ ”Conrad said, explaining that growing up as a tomboy made her feel as though she understood boys.

Though Liam is the first child for both Conrad and Tell, he is not the first addition to their family. Conrad noted in her birth announcement (and cross-stitch) that her family had now grown to five, including rescue pups Chloe and Fitz.

Sorry, puppers. Expect lots of competition for cuddles and cuteness in the future.