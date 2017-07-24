In 'Dear Chester' letter, Linkin Park says 'demons' that haunted Bennington 'were always part of the deal'

Chester Bennington's Linkin Park bandmates wrote an open letter to their late vocalist on Monday that touched on his inner demons and their uncertain future.

Bennington, who also fronted Dead by Sunrise and later joined Stone Temple Pilots, died by hanging at his Palos Verdes Estates home last week, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Friday. He was 41.

"Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened," said the letter, which was addressed to "Dear Chester" and posted on Facebook on Monday morning along with a new suicide-prevention website.

The grunge rock group, which barreled out of Southern California in 2000 with its smash hit album "Hybrid Theory," reassured the late singer that he touched more lives than he realized, as shown by the "outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world" over the last few days. It also reminded Bennington and readers that he was the best husband to his wife, Talinda, and father to their son.

"The family will never be whole without you," the letter said.

The most poignant part of the note came when the band recalled Bennington's dynamic personality and how his inner struggles brought a humanity to his music.

Bennington's excitement about their years to come was infectious, the band said, and his absence "leaves a void that can never be filled — a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing."