Los Angeles Times' Carolina A. Miranda wins Rabkin Prize for arts writers

Los Angeles Times staff writer Carolina A. Miranda is among eight winners of the Rabkin Prize for Visual Arts Journalism, which the Dorothea and Leo Rabkin Foundation announced Monday.

This is the inaugural cycle of grants, which awards $50,000 to winners and aims to identify and celebrate the country's most vital visual-arts journalists.

Sixteen writers were nominated for consideration and narrowed down to eight by a jury of three, including Lisa Gabrielle Mark, publisher at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Paul Ha, director of the List Visual Arts Center at Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Walter Robinson, the New York-based artist and art critic.

The eight winners are:

Phong Bui, co-founder and artistic director of the Brooklyn Rail (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Charles Desmarais, art critic for the San Francisco Chronicle (San Francisco)

Bob Keyes, writer for the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram (Portland, Maine)

Jason Farago, art critic for the New York Times (New York)

Jeff Huebner, arts journalist and freelance writer (Chicago)

Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times staff writer (Los Angeles)

Christina Rees, Glasstire editor-in-chief (Dallas)

Chris Vitiello, writer, curator and organizer (Durham, N.C.)

"These are the brave ones, the writers who live by their work and say what they think," Mark said of the winners in Monday's announcement.

The creation of the Rabkin Prize comes at the behest of the late Leo Rabkin, who “wanted to create a program that would encourage writers to stay in the profession and be supported and appreciated,” Susan C. Larsen, executive director of the Rabkin Foundation, said in a statement.

During her tenure at The Times, Miranda has specialized in covering culture both high and low, including recent stories featuring a lowrider piñata, the controversy surrounding Sam Durant's "Scaffold" sculpture and the last porn theaters in Los Angeles.

"I’m thrilled and humbled and just a little bit dazed," Miranda said, adding that she's not sure how she'll spend the prize money. "The award came as a big surprise. In fact, when they first reached out, my first thought was that someone was pulling my leg — and then I was worried they might change their mind!"

Miranda continued, "But I’m incredibly grateful that an organization like the Rabkin Foundation is supporting arts writers, especially the independent ones. And I’m grateful that The Times is committed to coverage of fine arts — because without that, we wouldn’t be talking about any of this."