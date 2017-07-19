Madonna blocks auction of Tupac Shakur letter, 'personally worn' panties

A collectibles outfit in New York City has plenty of Madonna gear up for auction today — but you won't find the singer's "personally worn" panties, her DNA or a letter to her from the late Tupac Shakur on the block.

The pop star succeeded in her effort Tuesday to keep Gotta Have Rock and Roll from selling 22 items, including those three, when a judge hit the pause button on her behalf. Apparently, Madonna had no idea the items weren't in her possession anymore.

"The fact that I have attained celebrity status as a result of success in my career does not obviate my right to maintain my privacy, including with regard to highly personal items," Madonna said in court papers obtained by the Associated Press. "I understand that my DNA could be extracted from a piece of my hair. It is outrageous and grossly offensive that my DNA could be auctioned for sale to the general public."

According to the New York Daily News, which first reported the development, the items up for sale came from Darlene Lutz, a former friend who helped Madonna pack up her Miami home, and also included a letter in which the Material Girl snarked on Whitney Houston and Sharon Stone.

"Maybe this is what black people felt like when Elvis Presley got huge,” she wrote in the letter, according to the auction site, as reported by the Daily News. "It's so unequivocally frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I’ll never have. Not because I want to be these women because I’d rather die but they’re so horribly mediocre."

Shakur and Madonna dated for a while starting in 1993, she confirmed in 2015. In his letter to her, which the collectibles auction house expected to sell for $400,000, he apologized for previous behavior. "Please," he wrote, "understand my previous position as that of a young man with limited experience with a extremely famous sex symbol."

In the same letter, Shakur talked about how it wouldn't hurt her career — and would likely enhance it — if she were seen with a black man. But for him, because of his "image," he felt that being seen with her would be "letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was."

The "Hit Em Up" rapper started serving a prison sentence for sexual assault a month after writing the letter and was released in October 1995. He was fatally shot on Sept. 13, 1996, at age 25 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. The "Borderline" singer was 38 at the time of his death.

The judge's ruling Tuesday is not final. "Madonna’s allegations will be vigorously challenged and refuted in a court of law in due course," a spokesman for the auction house and Lutz told the New York Post. "We are confident that the Madonna memorabilia will be back."

The balance of the 120 items in the auction are currently up for bid.