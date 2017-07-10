'Marvel's New Warriors' casts Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl

Milana Vayntrub has been cast as Squirrel Girl in Freeform's "New Warriors" show.

Marvel has found its live-action Squirrel Girl. Milana Vayntrub has been cast to play Doreen Green in "Marvel's New Warriors."

Joining Vayntrub in the Freeform TV comedy series is Derek Theler as Mister Immortal (who cannot die), Jeremy Tardy as Night Thrasher (a local celebrity), Calum Worthy as Speedball (who can throw balls of kinetic energy), Matthew Moy as Microbe (a hypochondriac who can talk to germs) and Kate Comer as Debrii (an out, proud, low-level telekinetic).

The show will follow these six super-powered young adults as they learn to cope with their abilities while navigating adulthood.

"I am thrilled beyond belief to be working with this incredible group of actors," said "New Warriors" executive producer and showrunner Kevin Biegel in a press release. "They are funny, sincere, eager, charming and perfectly embody these characters. It'll be a blast and an honor to create this show with each of them."

Vayntrub, who has portrayed Sloane Sandburg on NBC's "This Is Us," is perhaps best known for portraying the cheery and helpful AT&T employee Lily Adams in the carrier's commercials.

A fan-favorite comic book character, Squirrel Girl (a.k.a. Doreen) eats nuts, kicks butts and possesses all the powers of a squirrel. She has saved the world from villains including Doctor Doom and Galactus, and actresses including Anna Kendrick, Mae Whitman and Shannon Purser have all previously expressed interest in playing the character.

No word on who will portray Doreen's best friend (and actual squirrel) Tippy Toe.

"Marvel's New Warriors" is slated for a 2018 debut.