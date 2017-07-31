ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrity

'Ride on, genius': Celebrities mourn the loss of Sam Shepard

Emily Mae Czachor
Acclaimed actor and playwright Sam Shepard died July 27 at age 73. (Charles Sykes / Associated Press)
Acclaimed actor and playwright Sam Shepard died July 27 at age 73. (Charles Sykes / Associated Press)

Sam Shepard — Oscar-nominated actor and critically acclaimed playwright, author, screenwriter and director — died on July 27 after suffering complications from  ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). When news of his death broke Monday morning, Twitter erupted with posts to mourn, honor and remember one of show business' beloved renaissance men. 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
74°