Mick Jagger releases two new, politically charged singles

Mick Jagger has been looking to the past on recent albums and festival dates. But a pair of urgent new singles are firmly set in the present.

On Thursday, the Rolling Stones frontman released two tracks, "Gotta Get A Grip" and "England Lost," that describe, as he put it in a statement, the "anxiety, unknowability of the changing political situation" in a post-Brexit U.K.

The production is resolutely modern, built on programmed drums and clanging guitar noise. The London grime artist Skepta even joins him for a verse on "England Lost."

"Ostensibly, it’s about seeing an England football team lose, but when I wrote the title I knew it would be about more than just that. It’s about a feeling that we are in a difficult moment in our history. It's about the unknowability about where you are and the feeling of insecurity," Jagger said in a statement.

"It's obviously got a fair amount of humour because I don’t like anything too on the nose but it's also got a sense of vulnerability of where we are as a country."

The "Girls" actress Jemima Kirke also stars in a new clip for "Gotta Get A Grip." The songs are Jagger's first new solo material since 2001's "Goddess In the Doorway."