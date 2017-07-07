Minus Bette Midler, 'Hello, Dolly!' breaks down at Broadway box office

It's more like "Hell no, Dolly!," am I right?

That's the message Broadway audiences are sending at the prospect of seeing the most recent revival of "Hello, Dolly!" sans Bette Midler in the title role.

In the midst of a two-week vacation from the role that recently won her a Tony Award, Midler is set to return to the stage July 9 and has left Dolly in the capable hands of her understudy, two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy.

In the absence of the Divine Miss M, the "Hello, Dolly!" box-office receipts for last week totaled $936,603, after two consecutive weeks of earning more than $2 million, thanks to post-Tony ticket demand.

The deflation of the show's box office is a real concern for later this year, when Midler is expected to relinquish the role for good. Midler, 71, has not yet announced her departure from the show.