Twenty-five minutes into her headlining set on Friday's opening night of FYF Fest, Missy Elliott had a request to the packed audience — a demand, actually.



“Put your phone down. Put it down for one record,” Elliott ordered.

Already by this point Elliott had literally danced herself out of one of her shoes, and her in-ear monitors had forsaken her, but she came with a mission for her first full-length performance in the U.S. in about a decade: “To make sure everybody in the building jump[s].”

She was introducing “Get Ur Freak On,” one of the litany of era-defining entries in her lengthy catalog of wildly imaginative hits anchored in sticky hooks and exuberant beats. All of them always came paired with a quirky, left-of-center video (if you remember this particular clip, it was the one in which she dangled from a chandelier).

She wanted the crowd at Exposition Park completely lost in the music — the way we are in the car or the club or the gym. And she commanded her DJ to repeat the song's famous opening line — "Head banga, hit me" — to make her point.

And that’s how she spent much of Friday’s set, relentlessly hitting an audience over the head with song after song. It helped that she had attracted a massive crowd that came ready to dance early into Saturday morning.

Elliott tore through a dizzying selection of her slickest work — cocky anthem “She’s A Bitch,” saucy romp “One Minute Man” and the frenetic “I’m Really Hot” — while making time for deep cuts, rarely performed entries and fan favorites in her hourlong set.



Dressed in ripped, white jeans and a white jacket adorned with seemingly thousands of crystals, Elliott wasn’t about festival frills — there were no special guests and no trippy production during her set.

Still, she did arrive and depart via a box outlined in pink neon — a magical time capsule, perhaps? Or maybe a teleportation device? Nevertheless, it only added to her mysterious and reclusive nature, especially when the show ended and an Elliott marionette was left in her absence.

Backed throughout by a cadre of dancers, Elliott tackled an impressive assortment of her 20-year deep catalog in the night’s most attended set. Beyoncé, Solange, Katy Perry, Janet Jackson, Bjork and Tyler the Creator were some of Elliott’s famous fans spotted in the crowd.



Nearly a dozen years have passed since Elliott last released an album, but this wasn’t a nostalgia play. Music this otherworldly and imaginative doesn't belong to any particular era.

"The music we created was so ahead, it couldn't be dated," she waxed in a video interlude that traced her achievements.

Indeed, “Pass That Dutch” is as potent a dance anthem in 2017 as it was 14 years ago, “Hot Boyz” and “All in My Grill” pairs nicely with the bass rattling, trap R&B being spun now and the futuristic bounce of her breakout single, “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” still sticks — all of which the crowd chanted in unison without missing a beat.

And despite Elliott's orders, many tried to balance cellphone snaps with feverish dancing.

