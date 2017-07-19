Monica Lewinsky lauds Jay-Z for owning up to his infidelity on '4:44'

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky praised Jay-Z for his "path of candor" in an op-ed piece for Vanity Fair.

Monica Lewinsky is no stranger to the woes of infidelity. She's also privy to the ways in which powerful men manage to dodge accountability when they're caught fooling around.

So when a high-profile male celebrity such as Jay-Z opens up about his marital transgressions, Lewinsky is clearly the person to weigh in.

In a new op-ed piece titled "Jay-Z, Prince Harry, Brad Pitt, and the New Frontiers of Male Vulnerability," which the former White House intern penned for Vanity Fair, she lauded the rapper and mogul for his honesty when addressing his past infidelities on his new album, "4:44." He didn't have to be quite so candid, she said.

"Jay-Z had a choice," Lewinsky wrote. "Having been called out publicly by his wife in her fierce 2016 album and video, 'Lemonade,' Jay-Z knew that his fans wouldn’t have blinked if his next album skimmed past the allegations. That’s not uncommon for men to do.

"And it’s not as if we hadn’t seen Beyoncé and Jay-Z out in the world together since then — not to mention, welcoming their twins to planet Earth. Jay-Z could have ignored it all. But, instead, he chose a path of candor that will move the conversation forward and help others."

Jay-Z's "4:44" is probably best described as acutely personal. In "Footnotes for 4:44," he exposed the intimate details of his once-tenuous marriage.

“This is my real life," he said in the video. "I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100% truth and it starts cracking. Things start happening that the public can see. Then we had to get to a point of ‘OK, tear this down and let’s start from the beginning’ ... It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

Lewinsky feels that Jay-Z's vulnerability marks a critical step away from the traditional idea of "masculinity" often prescribed to men, especially those in positions of influence.

"It is a refreshing and bracing antidote to see male icons convey vulnerability in an age when Washington’s new power elite and our coarsening culture are busy projecting an outmoded caricature of manhood, 24/7," she wrote.

Read Lewinsky's full Vanity Fair essay here.