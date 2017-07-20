Music therapy program for children established in Chris Cornell's name

The late Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, photographed in Beverly Hills in 2015, will be memorialized with a music therapy program for children in Seattle.

On what would have been Chris Cornell's 43rd birthday, the late Soundgarden singer's family foundation announced Thursday a $100,000 donation to a music therapy program for children in Seattle that will bear Cornell's name.

Childhaven, a Seattle-based nonprofit, will use the donation to establish the Chris Cornell Music Therapy Program at Childhaven, described as "a therapeutic early learning model for trauma-affected children."

"The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation is excited to join Childhaven to support its extraordinary work impacting the lives of those in need," said Vicky Cornell, widow of the musician, who died May 17 of what was ruled to be a suicide.

"Chris and I always shared a strong belief in the healing and inspiring power of music, and through Childhaven's establishment of this program, we are able to keep the promise for Chris by continuing to protect the world's most vulnerable children," Vicky Cornell's statement said.

The program uses music to treat children from birth to age 5 who have been affected by abuse, neglect, domestic violence, substance abuse and other issues.

"Because of what they've experienced, a lot of children come to Childhaven struggling with anger and other overwhelming emotions," said Seattle musician Brian Vogan, who works in music therapy at Childhaven. "Being able to beat on drums is really helpful for them. Other kids are very shy, and music helps to bring them out of their shell."