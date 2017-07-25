Netflix invests in Matt Groening's 'Disenchantment'

Matt Groening is ready to take another crack at this television thing.

The creator of "The Simpsons," which debuts its 29th season on Fox this fall, has a new show courtesy of Netflix.

The streaming service provider announced Tuesday that it had ordered 20 episodes of "Disenchantment," an adult animated comedy series set in a deteriorating fantasy kingdom.

The show centers around a hard-living young princess named Bean, voiced by Abbi Jacobson ("Broad City"), her elf companion, Elfo (Nat Faxon), and personal demon Luci (Eric Andre).

"Ultimately, 'Disenchantment' will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you," Groening said in a statement Tuesday.

"Matt Groening's brilliant work has resonated with generations around the world and we couldn't be happier to work with him on 'Disenchantment,' " Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix, said in a statement. "The series will bear his trademark animation style and biting wit, and we think it's a perfect fit for our many Netflix animation fans."

The series joins Netflix's "Bojack Horseman" in aiming for an audience unafraid of exploring the less-savory aspects of adulthood.

"Disenchantment" will premiere on Netflix 10 episodes at a time, beginning in 2018.