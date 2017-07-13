Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
Paid Dues hip-hop festival to return, with Lil Wayne and Ab-Soul headlining
|Gerrick Kennedy
After a four-year hiatus, Paid Dues is back.
The independent hip-hop festival founded by South Central rapper Murs announced Wednesday it will return to Los Angeles in September.
Lil Wayne and Ab-Soul will headline the two-day festival that also will feature Raekwon & Ghostface, Freddie Gibbs, Prhyme, Nipsey Hussle, Rapsody and the Cool Kids.
Launched in 2006 at the Shrine Expo Center, the hip-hop festival moved to the Inland Empire and toured the country annually until 2013. The resurrected event will take place Sept. 16-17 at Pershing Square.
Tickets go on sale Saturday through Eventbrite, with a pre-sale set for Friday morning.