Patton Oswalt engaged to new love Meredith Salenger

2017 is shaping up to be quite the year for comedian Patton Oswalt. The funnyman took home the Grammy for comedy album in February and on Thursday confirmed that he was newly engaged to actress Meredith Salenger. "I put the ring in a marzipan Slave I replica and said, 'Will you be my Padawan of Love?' She maced me but said yes later," Oswald joked on Twitter of his proposal, a jest rooted both in his own embrace of nerd culture and in Salenger's extensive voicework in the "Star Wars" universe.

Salenger, who broke into Hollywood with her starring role in the 1985 Disney film "The Journey of Natty Gann," shared her own joyous reaction to the engagement on social media. "It's official," Salenger wrote. "I'm the luckiest girl in the universe!!!!" The caption accompanied a photo collage of the happy couple, a shot of the big question and Salenger's dazzling ring, and a photo of the actress with Oswalt's 8-year-old daughter, Alice.