Patton Oswalt engaged to new love Meredith Salenger
|Libby Hill
2017 is shaping up to be quite the year for comedian Patton Oswalt. The funnyman took home the Grammy for comedy album in February and on Thursday confirmed that he was newly engaged to actress Meredith Salenger.
"I put the ring in a marzipan Slave I replica and said, 'Will you be my Padawan of Love?' She maced me but said yes later," Oswald joked on Twitter of his proposal, a jest rooted both in his own embrace of nerd culture and in Salenger's extensive voicework in the "Star Wars" universe.
Salenger, who broke into Hollywood with her starring role in the 1985 Disney film "The Journey of Natty Gann," shared her own joyous reaction to the engagement on social media.
"It's official," Salenger wrote. "I'm the luckiest girl in the universe!!!!"
The caption accompanied a photo collage of the happy couple, a shot of the big question and Salenger's dazzling ring, and a photo of the actress with Oswalt's 8-year-old daughter, Alice.
The announcement is a lovely turn of events for Oswalt, whose first wife, writer Michelle McNamara, died suddenly in her sleep in April 2016 due to a previously undiagnosed heart condition, coupled with prescribed medication.
McNamara and Oswalt had been married 10 years and had one daughter, Alice.
Oswalt, whose stand-up comedy never shied away from his struggles with depression, was equally transparent with his battles with bereavement.
"Thanks, grief," Oswalt wrote in a Facebook post in August. "Thanks for making depression look like the buzzing little bully it always was," before going on to compare depression to a fourth-grade bully and grief to Jason Statham.
Salenger, 47, and Oswalt, 48, made their love connection common knowledge when they appeared on the red carpet for Edgar Wright's "Baby Driver" in June.
People reports that the pair were introduced through mutual friend Martha Plimpton.