President Trump got a fan letter from a young boy this week. Stephen Colbert introduced another young 'fan' Friday

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took time during a White House briefing this week to read a fan letter to President Trump from a 9-year-old boy named Dylan who has the nickname of "Pickle."

Sanders read part of the letter to reporters: "You're my favorite President ... I don't know why people don't like you." Sanders interjected, "Neither do I, Dylan."

The letter continued, "You seem really nice. Can we be friends?" Sanders assured Pickle that she had spoken directly to Trump about him, and the president would "be more than happy to be your friend."

Stephen Colbert on Friday brought another young "fan" of Trump's onstage Friday night to read her own letter during his CBS "Late Show."

"Dear President, my name is Norah, but everybody calls me 'Mustard,'" the little girl recited. She continued, "You're my favorite current president."

Norah then presented some probing questions to Trump: "I was wondering, does the attorney general enjoy your full support? And how do you plan to implement the ban on transgender people currently serving in the military? Will those on active duty be called home? Sounds like a logistical nightmare."

She continued, "One more thing: Are you a puppet of Vladimir Putin? I love puppets! I made one at camp! Love, Mustard."

The "Late Show" audience cheered.