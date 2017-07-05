John Blackwell Jr., Prince's former drummer with the New Power Generation, has died at age 43

John Blackwell Jr., who was best known for his work with Prince starting in the early '00s, has died at age 43, according to an Instagram post from his wife, Yaritza.

She wrote: "My husband incredible drummer John Blackwell Jr. passed [away] peacefully in my company today. Thanks God for his life and thanks everyone for their support."

Blackwell had battled brain cancer for more than a year, according to his wife, who regularly updated his fans via social media. In a June 30 post on Instagram and Twitter, she wrote that her husband had been diagnosed with brain cancer while touring in Japan.

Blackwell was the drummer for Prince's post-Revolution band, the New Power Generation, and played on the artist's albums going back to "The Rainbow Children" in 2001. He also toured as Patti Labelle's drummer, and recorded with former Prince sax player Candy Dulfer.