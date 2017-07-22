Princess Nokia, Cap'n Jazz showed FYF Fest's future and its past

FYF Fest's past and future had a quick changeover in the venue's Club tent on Saturday afternoon at Exposition Park.

First, the future.

The New York rapper Princess Nokia soaked up every ounce of her packed crowd's adulation, noting how exceptional it is for a young woman rapping about being a "normal teenager" to end up on a stage like this. Her talent, however, is far beyond normal.

On songs such as "Bart Simpson" and "Green Line," she commanded the stage and rapped with a lucid, urgent vision. She's at the vanguard of a young-millennial music world where intersectionality pairs well with bass-ratting bangers, and when coupled with her undeniable charisma and the imagination of her productions, it was easy to imagine her moving up the ranks at this fest very quickly.

Her set-closer, a tenderly-sung jungle tune called "Dragons," recalled "Bombs Over Baghdad" in its drum patterns, but the searching melody was all Nokia's. "My Moon, my life / My stars, my sun / You are the sweetest song," she sang. It'll likely take her beyond what most normal teenagers would ever dream.

Cap'n Jazz, however, saw a turnover from young women in crop-tops and semi-ironic raver pants into gently-aging dudes in Converge and Hot Water Music t-shirts.

Cap'n Jazz too, was the product of teenage minds, albeit young punks in college-town Illinois in the early '90s. But the Kinsella brothers' reunited emo act was one of the weekend's few nods back to the old guard of FYF Fest, when ear gauges and lip rings were everywhere.

Singer Tim Kinsella crowd-surfed, haphazardly honked a French horn, took his shirt off for affect, and led the crowd in a reverie of punky adolescent noise.

The band knew this set was a throwback. "We wrote this song in 1994, so it's our newest one," Kinsella riffed.

Were the actual kids today into it? Sure looked like it.