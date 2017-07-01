Quentin Tarantino and Daniela Pick reportedly engaged

Quentin Tarantino and Daniela Pick at the premiere of "The Beguiled" on June 12, 2017.

Move over Uma Thurman, there's about to be a new Bride in Quentin Tarantino's life.

According to English-language Israeli news site Ynetnews, the iconic director of "Pulp Fiction" and "Inglorious Basterds" popped the question Friday night in Los Angeles.

"It's true, we're very happy and very excited," Pick told Ynetnews.

It will be the first marriage for both Tarantino, 54, and Pick, 33.