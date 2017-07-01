Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
Quentin Tarantino and Daniela Pick reportedly engaged
|Libby Hill
Move over Uma Thurman, there's about to be a new Bride in Quentin Tarantino's life.
According to English-language Israeli news site Ynetnews, the iconic director of "Pulp Fiction" and "Inglorious Basterds" popped the question Friday night in Los Angeles.
"It's true, we're very happy and very excited," Pick told Ynetnews.
It will be the first marriage for both Tarantino, 54, and Pick, 33.
Though Pick and Tarantino first met and dated in 2009, they reconnected sometime last year -- though its unclear when, as Tarantino was still dating "The Hateful Eight" costume designer Courtney Hoffman in December 2015 -- and were seen together in Tel Aviv in January.
News of the engagement first made the rounds on Israeli news sites, including The Times of Israel, whose tweet on the announcement was retweeted by New Beverly Cinema, the Los Angeles theater owned by Tarantino.
Representatives for Tarantino did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Saturday afternoon.