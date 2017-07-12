Quentin Tarantino could bring the Manson family murders to the big screen

Quentin Tarantino is reportedly developing a film about the Manson family murders.

Because conspiracy theories and mass slayings sound like perfect fodder for a Tarantino film, no?

The unique take on L.A.'s grisly 1969 murders is said to be written by Tarantino, who is putting the finishing touches on the script and is talking to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence to fill out the cast, the Hollywood Reporter said.

Weinstein Co. producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein, who have produced several of the director's films, are also involved, THR reported. The schedule is expected to come together before Labor Day with plans to shoot in 2018.

It's not clear what part of the Manson saga the genre-blending filmmaker is focusing on, or whether it's a historical account or an interpretation in the vein of his 2009 World War II drama "Inglourious Basterds."

If the project comes to fruition, it would be the "Hateful Eight" director's ninth feature film and his first movie to be based on true events. However, the two-time Oscar-winning screenwriter has a storied history of unfinished projects.