R. Kelly denies new sexual misconduct allegations

R. Kelly on Monday denied allegations that he is holding several women over the age of consent as sex slaves.

"Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him," his attorney, Linda S. Mensch, said in a statement obtained by The Times. "Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name."

The allegations, published Monday by BuzzFeed, come from the parents of several women alleged to be under Kelly's sway. Writer Jim DeRogatis — the former Chicago Sun-Times pop music critic who has extensively reported on allegations that Kelly was involved sexually with numerous underage girls — also interviewed three people identified as former members of the singer's inner circle.

According to the story, a half-dozen women live in properties the singer rents and do what he tells them to do, including engaging "in sexual encounters that he records."

DeRogatis notes in the BuzzFeed story that "the law says that consenting adults may take part in any relationship they want, no matter how nontraditional. Welfare checks by police in both Illinois and Georgia in the past year didn't lead to any charges; in January, the aspiring singer from Georgia told Cook County police she was 'fine and did not want to be bothered.'"

In 2008, the "I Believe I Can Fly" crooner was acquitted on child-pornography charges stemming from a leaked videotape. Now 50, he has settled multiple lawsuits involving sexual misconduct allegations.

"I think in the history of rock 'n’ roll, rock music, or pop culture people misbehaving and behaving badly sexually with young women, rare is the amount of evidence compiled against anyone apart from R. Kelly," DeRogatis told the Village Voice in 2013. "Dozens of girls — not one, not two, dozens — with harrowing lawsuits."

Times staff writer Randy Lewis contributed to this report.