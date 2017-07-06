Grant Gershon renews contract with L.A. Opera

The Los Angeles Opera announced Thursday that Grant Gershon, who has held the title resident conductor for the last five years, has renewed his contract through the 2019-20 season.

Gershon made his conducting debut with the company in 2009 with Verdi’s “La Traviata.” He previously served as chorus master and then chorus director.

Gershon is also artistic director of the Los Angeles Master Chorale, which he has steered for 17 seasons. Last year he became the first conductor to lead performances of the Music Center's three classical music resident companies: the L.A. Opera, the Master Chorale and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, all within a two-week period.

“Grant has made a profound impact on L.A. Opera's artistic profile over the past decade, and I could not be happier that he will continue his extraordinary work here in the seasons to come," General Director Plácido Domingo said in the announcement. "Whether he’s conducting a production or preparing our chorus, we have been fortunate to have Grant take part in virtually every mainstage production since 2007."