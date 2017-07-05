Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna throw down (and dirty) on social media

Rob Kardashian saved the fireworks for July 5th, lighting up Blac Chyna on Instagram with a slew of posts accusing her of cheating on him, taking advantage of him financially and using drugs. He also reportedly posted, then deleted, X-rated photos he said she sent to him.

In response, on Snapchat, she reportedly accused him of beating her up, then deleted that snap.

Thing is, he says she started it all by sending him a video of herself sucking face with another guy.

Did we mention Kardashian and Chyna, who are parents to daughter Dream, supposedly broke up months ago? Yeah, that. Also, revenge porn doesn't go over too well in California.

Naked pictures also don't play well with Instagram. According to Kardashian -- who in the noon hour moved to Twitter, where he reposted X-rated photos of Chyna -- Instagram shut him down. Kardashian, however, has a history of capping social-media storms by making his accounts private or taking them down entirely and then starting fresh after a while, so maybe Instagram simply beat him to the punch.

"Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen!!!!! U put hand on me I swear on god!!!! On my kids but I'm supposed to be quiet because you're a Kardashian," Chyna said (via People), adding later that "The light will come to the light."

Kardashian's posts were peppered with accusations and profanity. He said she slept with multiple people, including him, in a short stretch of time in the bed they shared in the house he bought. He shared explicit text exchanges in which he begged her for a suggestive photo and she obliged.

"All u may think my daughter may see this one day and I hope she does cuz this isn't love," the reality TV veteran said on Instagram. "I never want my daughter to be raised by a woman like Chyna who cheats and does drugs and alcohol with my baby in the house. Chyna been like this long before me but I chose to love all of her cuz I don't judge. But second the baby was born she got body surgery I paid for and was gone from me and dreams life."

Yup, that's the mild stuff. He also blamed everything she'd done on his sister Kylie Jenner connecting with Tyga, the father of Chyna's first child.

"My daughter is the best thing that happened to me," Kardashian wrote, "and she will know that Chyna did this out of spite not love cuz she mad my little sister took her baby daddy."

Love, American style?

Update, 1 p.m.: This article was updated to include news that Instagram had shut down Kardashian's Instagram page and he had moved to Twitter to post nude photos. Story was originally published at 12:35 p.m.