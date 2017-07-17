Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Dark world of 'Blade Runner 2049' gets even darker in trailer No. 2
- Ann Coulter wages a Twitter war on Delta -- and the airline dishes it right back to her
- Aaron Carter, arrested on suspicion of DUI, slams brother Nick Carter for supportive tweet
- Amazon Studios releases trailer for Sundance favorite 'Crown Heights'
- R. Kelly is the subject of new round of sexual misconduct allegations
Ryan Phillippe was 'victim of a freak accident,' with a broken leg to show for it
|Christie D'Zurilla
Ryan Phillippe has broken his leg badly, he says, but the "freak accident" didn't happen while he was on the job.
Late Sunday, the "Shooter" star posted a photo of himself laid up in a hospital bed with obvious damage to his right leg. On Monday morning, he provided more details.
"[H]ey, guys. i didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of shooter. i was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on sunday," he said in a series of tweets. "[M]y leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon."
Phillippe continued: "[T]hank you for all the well wishes, support, & concern. also a special thanks to the paramedics & first responders who helped me at the scene & to the medical staff caring for me now. i will keep you updated on my progress."
To pass the time while he's laid up, the 42-year-old actor said, he'll be live-tweeting the East Coast and West Coast feeds of "Shooter" on Tuesday night, when the show's second season premieres on USA Network.
Fans, take note: Phillippe also plans to do a nice long Twitter Q&A ahead of show time.
"[C]ome up w good q's for my a," he urged.