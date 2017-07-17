Ryan Phillippe was 'victim of a freak accident,' with a broken leg to show for it

Ryan Phillippe has broken his leg badly, he says, but the "freak accident" didn't happen while he was on the job.

Late Sunday, the "Shooter" star posted a photo of himself laid up in a hospital bed with obvious damage to his right leg. On Monday morning, he provided more details.

"[H]ey, guys. i didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of shooter. i was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on sunday," he said in a series of tweets. "[M]y leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon."