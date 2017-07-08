Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- Blac Chyna seeking restraining order after Rob Kardashian posted sexually explicit photos
- Minus Bette Midler, 'Hello, Dolly!' breaks down at Broadway box office
- At 5, Blue Ivy Carter makes her rap debut on Jay-Z's new album
- Ben Affleck reportedly dating 'Saturday Night Live' producer Lindsay Shookus
- Angela Lansbury, Emily Watson to star in 'Little Women' for BBC/PBS
SAVANNAH, Ga.
Shia LaBeouf arrested in Georgia on public drunkenness charge
|Associated Press
Actor Shia LaBeouf has been released from a Georgia jail after posting $7,000 bond on charges of public drunkenness.
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old was arrested at 4 a.m. Saturday by the Savannah Police Department and released.
In addition to the public drunkenness allegation, he was also arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstruction. Further details surrounding the arrest were not immediately available.
LaBeouf has faced similar charges in the past. He is in the Savannah area filming his new movie, "The Peanut Butter Falcon," which also stars Dakota Johnson.