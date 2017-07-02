Swedish music festival cancels 2018 event amid sexual assault allegations

Fans jump to ScHoolboy Q at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in April.

Organizers of Bravalla, one of Sweden's largest music festivals, have canceled their 2018 event following reports of sexual assault.

The festival, which hosted nearly 45,000 people over four days ending Saturday in the southern city of Norrkoping, made the decision after a young woman reported being raped Friday, the Associated Press reported. Eleven other reports of sexual abuse were made during the event.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference Sunday that he was upset that young women who wanted to listen to music should be “exposed to this.” He said “these are disgusting acts. We must stop this.”

Lofven said Sweden needed better policing, more video surveillance and swifter justice for perpetrators.

Sexual assault at music festivals has grown as a concern worldwide. In a Times report, noting how activists are holding festival promoters accountable, one past visitor to the Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee said:

“One time a guy even lifted up my shirt in the crowd. There’s a sense of community and ‘we’re all in this together’ that gets misconstrued at festivals. I remember being younger and not understanding that kind of thing as sexual assault. Society raises everyone to think ‘boys will be boys’ and it gets excused.”