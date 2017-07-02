Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- Adele cancels her final shows in London
- On her 101st birthday, we celebrate Olivia de Havilland's incredible career
- James Cromwell sentenced to seven days in jail for 2015 protest
- Beyoncé and Jay-Z either named their twins or went on a random trademark binge
- Comic-Con will stay in San Diego through 2021
Swedish music festival cancels 2018 event amid sexual assault allegations
|Tre'vell Anderson
Organizers of Bravalla, one of Sweden's largest music festivals, have canceled their 2018 event following reports of sexual assault.
The festival, which hosted nearly 45,000 people over four days ending Saturday in the southern city of Norrkoping, made the decision after a young woman reported being raped Friday, the Associated Press reported. Eleven other reports of sexual abuse were made during the event.
Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference Sunday that he was upset that young women who wanted to listen to music should be “exposed to this.” He said “these are disgusting acts. We must stop this.”
Lofven said Sweden needed better policing, more video surveillance and swifter justice for perpetrators.
Sexual assault at music festivals has grown as a concern worldwide. In a Times report, noting how activists are holding festival promoters accountable, one past visitor to the Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee said:
“One time a guy even lifted up my shirt in the crowd. There’s a sense of community and ‘we’re all in this together’ that gets misconstrued at festivals. I remember being younger and not understanding that kind of thing as sexual assault. Society raises everyone to think ‘boys will be boys’ and it gets excused.”