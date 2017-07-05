The gang's all here in new 'Will & Grace' teaser

OK, Honey! Let's just pretend "Will & Grace" is renamed "Will & Grace & Jack & Karen" for the reboot, shall we? Because everyone's up to their old ways in a new promo spot.

The groundbreaking sitcom stars and their iconic ampersand are back in the spotlight in NBC's latest teaser for the show, which returns this fall more than a decade after the 2006 series finale.

Clad in the same costumes as their meta reboot trailer, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes dance around and slap one another just like old times in the revival teaser above.

The Emmy-winning comedy — about a co-dependent woman, her gay best friend, martini-swilling assistant and wacky neighbor — became a cultural touchstone during its eight-season run. It returns to NBC on Sept. 28 with director James Burrows, who directed every episode of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan's series, back at the helm.

And if you're feeling especially nostalgic, here's that trailer we mentioned with the cast promising (and singing) that "everything's as if we never said goodbye."