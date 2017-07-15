Behind-the-scenes footage of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' shows new aliens, lightsaber battles and lots of Carrie Fisher

Director Rian Johnson joined the cast of the next episodic "Star Wars" flick on stage at D23 in Anaheim to drop some major intel from a galaxy far, far away. But first take a look at this lovely behind-the-scenes glimpse at the film (and help us parse what all the new scenes could possibly mean for the new heroes).

A whopping collection of castmates from "Episode VIII" made an appearance, as well, including Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and new faces Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico ... technically Tran's character was introduced at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, but she's still new), Benicio Del Toro (DJ) and Laura Dern (Vice Adm. Amilyn Holdo).

Noticeably absent but very present in the reel screened for fans was Carrie Fisher (Gen. Leia), who was quoted in the tease saying, " ['Star Wars' is] about family, and that's what's so powerful about it."

"The Last Jedi" hits theaters Dec. 15.