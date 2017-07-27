Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are 'on the road again' on new song together
- Angelina Jolie talks about 'difficult' split from Brad Pitt
- Caitlyn Jenner questions why Trump isn't fighting for transgender service members
- Trump's transgender military policy sparks Hollywood scorn
- Robert Pattinson confirms he's 'kind of' engaged to singer FKA Twigs
Trump's proposed transgender military ban turns late-night into hostile territory
|Libby Hill
If there's one upside to the Trump administration's early-morning Twitter proclamations, it's that it gives late-night shows all day to craft their reactions.
Wednesday began with President Trump announcing a ban on transgender individuals serving in the United States military and ended with late-night hosts uniformly blasting the policy decision in hilarious fashion.
On "The Late Show," Stephen Colbert had plenty to say about Trump's tweets, which ended with an uncharacteristic "thank you."
"Thank you?" Colbert responded, shocked, before offering his own profane two-word response to the president.
Colbert went on to discuss what he saw as the greatest fallacy of the president's reasons for banning transgender soldiers: increased medical costs.
Though a 2016 study funded by the Pentagon found that military medical spending on transgender soldiers would increase anywhere from $2.4 million to $8.4 million, Colbert wanted to reframe those figures.
"To put that number in perspective, the military spends five times as much on Viagra," Colbert explained, "And if your erection lasts for more than four hours, that’s too bad, because you’re stuck on a submarine for the next six months."
On "The Daily Show" Trevor Noah had similar concerns about the president's cost-related excuse, pointing out that taxpayers are paying $60 million for Trump to travel to his various properties throughout his presidency.
Noah also pondered which of Trump's generals he'd consulted with, given that the Pentagon was unaware of his proclamation, suggesting that perhaps he'd spoken with The General Online.
"Late Night With Seth Meyers" also invoked the cartoon general from the car insurance commercials, when Meyers opted to turn discussion of Trump's tweets over to four of his female writers.
"Today it might be trans people, but tomorrow it’s gay people, and then the next day it’s black people, and after that it’s women, and then it’s immigrants," the writers pointed out, all of those groups represented between them.
On "The Tonight Show" Jimmy Fallon had the good sense to turn over a portion of his monologue to transgender comedian Patti Harrison, who had plenty to say about Trump's Wednesday announcement.
"When I saw the headline this morning, at first I just read, ‘Donald Trump bans transgender people,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, that sounds like him,’” Harrison deadpanned. “But then I realized it was just in the military and I was shocked, because I assumed he already did that."
But it was James Corden who took a completely different take on the transgender military ban, opting for a stylish and heartfelt song and dance, expressing his love and appreciation for the LGBT community.