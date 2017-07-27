Trump's proposed transgender military ban turns late-night into hostile territory

James Corden had a gay old time last night on "The Late Late Show."

If there's one upside to the Trump administration's early-morning Twitter proclamations, it's that it gives late-night shows all day to craft their reactions.

Wednesday began with President Trump announcing a ban on transgender individuals serving in the United States military and ended with late-night hosts uniformly blasting the policy decision in hilarious fashion.

On "The Late Show," Stephen Colbert had plenty to say about Trump's tweets, which ended with an uncharacteristic "thank you."

"Thank you?" Colbert responded, shocked, before offering his own profane two-word response to the president.

Colbert went on to discuss what he saw as the greatest fallacy of the president's reasons for banning transgender soldiers: increased medical costs.

Though a 2016 study funded by the Pentagon found that military medical spending on transgender soldiers would increase anywhere from $2.4 million to $8.4 million, Colbert wanted to reframe those figures.

"To put that number in perspective, the military spends five times as much on Viagra," Colbert explained, "And if your erection lasts for more than four hours, that’s too bad, because you’re stuck on a submarine for the next six months."