Two Jon Stewart comedy specials are coming to HBO

Jon Stewart, seen here presenting at the ESPYS, will return to HBO for his first stand-up special in two decades.

Jon Stewart will headline two stand-up specials for HBO.

The news was announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Beverly Hills.

The former "Daily Show" host will get a stand-up special — his first since since 1996's "Jon Stewart: Unleavened" aired on the network. A date and location have not been confirmed.

“We’re excited to bring Jon to the network with this pair of specials,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys in a statement. “We’ve all missed his uniquely thoughtful brand of humor.”

“I’m really thrilled to be able to return to stand-up on HBO,” added Stewart in a statement. ”They’ve always set the standard for great stand-up specials. Plus, I can finally use up the last of the Saddam Hussein jokes left over from my first special.”

Stewart will also host the latest “Night of Too Many Stars,” the all-star benefit for Next for Autism, a nonprofit organization focused on people living with autism spectrum disorder. The special will air live this fall and will take place from the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The specials are part of Stewart's four-year deal with the premium cable network.