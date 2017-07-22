Vans, Frank Ocean lure fans with pop up shops at FYF Fest

The House of Vans store was one of a handful of pop-up shops that brought exclusive goodies — and, more importantly, amid Saturday's scorching temperatures, cool relief — to attendees to the FYF Fest at Exposition Park.

Tucked inside an air conditioned tent behind the Club stage on the far southern end of the festival grounds, the lounge was fostering both creativity and relaxation.

Guests curled up and napped on lush bean bag chairs and a large projector screen beamed skate films curated by Thrasher Magazine.

Nearby, a half dozen work stations staged DIY craft projects. People scrapbooked, made bracelets and painted fanny packs — one of three giveaway items fans lined up to score.

At the FYF outpost of Long Beach's Fingerprints Music, fans awaited signing sessions with festival performers the Drums and Homeshake.

But the biggest draw was the Blonded tent, which boasted limited items from the night's headliner, Frank Ocean.

There were hundreds of fans queued in a line that stretched far beyond the white tent.

Fans tried bartering with people ahead of them as everyone tried getting their hands on the custom-made T-shirts featuring the singer's likeness being pressed inside.